Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ebix were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,171,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,191,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,840,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 272,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 255,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ebix Inc has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $144.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ebix Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.