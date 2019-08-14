Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $732,000 Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Cloonan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 94,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total value of $16,472,634.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,925 shares of company stock valued at $35,648,917 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $220.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $165.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.23. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $193.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.00 and a quick ratio of 16.00.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

