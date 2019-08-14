Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENT. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 611.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $43,138.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Colligan acquired 4,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $87,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,011.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,962 shares of company stock valued at $288,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of -0.13.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Central Garden & Pet’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

