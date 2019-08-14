Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT Set at $5.00 by Morgan Stanley

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) received a $5.00 price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

VRAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Viewray in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Viewray has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.99. 3,153,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Viewray has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.73.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 62.98%. Viewray’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viewray news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 131,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $193,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Viewray by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Viewray by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Viewray by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Viewray by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Viewray by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

