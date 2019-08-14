Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Short Interest Up 21.5% in July

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,516,100 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 1,247,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.42. 176,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,994. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64. Vicor has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $63.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vicor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vicor by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vicor by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Vicor by 1,714.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

