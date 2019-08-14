Vice Industry Token (VIT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $907.00

Vice Industry Token (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 210.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Vice Industry Token token can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Cryptopia. Vice Industry Token has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $907.00 worth of Vice Industry Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vice Industry Token has traded up 84% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00271955 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.01398741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Vice Industry Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,166,280 tokens. The official message board for Vice Industry Token is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . Vice Industry Token’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vice Industry Token’s official website is vicetoken.com . The Reddit community for Vice Industry Token is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vice Industry Token

Vice Industry Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vice Industry Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vice Industry Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vice Industry Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

