Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) will be posting its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VIAV opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $204,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,556 shares of company stock worth $307,093. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

