Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Verso were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verso by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 564,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 112,550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 133,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Verso from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of VRS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,407. Verso Corp has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

