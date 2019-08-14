Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,280 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 91,270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 4.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 71,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 994,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,573 shares during the period. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Turner purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 135,500 shares of company stock valued at $374,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

VNTR opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10. Venator Materials PLC has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Venator Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

