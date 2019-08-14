VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NASDAQ:DSLV) Trading Down 5.7%

VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NASDAQ:DSLV) shares dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.45 and last traded at $19.49, approximately 6,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 90,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index (NASDAQ:DSLV) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of VelocityShares 3x Inverse Silver ETN linked to S&P GSCI Silver Inverse Index worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

