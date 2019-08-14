Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 44,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 272,909 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $122.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.94.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.46. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $6,693,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.33, for a total value of $67,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,216.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,839 shares of company stock worth $12,607,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

