Vanta Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million (VNT)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Vanta Network has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $646,976.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanta Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and Coinone. During the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanta Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00268168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.01409436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Vanta Network Token Profile

Vanta Network’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 38,593,367,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,812,526,833 tokens. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network . The official message board for Vanta Network is medium.com/vantanetwork . The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanta Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanta Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.