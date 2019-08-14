Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.42. 24,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,704. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.