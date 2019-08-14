Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 132,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,926. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.51 and a fifty-two week high of $171.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

