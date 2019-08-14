Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1,361,287.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,515 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $35,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 9,311.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 16,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 286.5% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,052,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

