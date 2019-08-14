VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $32.31. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund shares last traded at $32.25, with a volume of 5,800 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.69% of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

