Van Elle (LON:VANL) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), 4,246 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 82,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.53).

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Van Elle to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Van Elle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Van Elle (LON:VANL)

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

