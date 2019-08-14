ValuEngine Lowers Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) to Sell

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Adecoagro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecoagro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

AGRO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a market cap of $821.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $159.82 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 301.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,403,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,660,000. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter worth approximately $7,404,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Adecoagro by 8.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,466,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,334,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Adecoagro by 1,529.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 317,796 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

