ValuEngine Downgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Strong Sell

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TKC. HSBC lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:TKC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 311,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.69. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.16.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 303,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 170.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 101.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

