ValuEngine Downgrades THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities cut their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

TCRD opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $207.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.06. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 45.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THL Credit will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in THL Credit by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in THL Credit by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in THL Credit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in THL Credit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 961,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in THL Credit by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 103,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

