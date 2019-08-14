Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 169.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.15% of Valero Energy worth $53,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

