Valens Groworks (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) Trading 1% Higher

Valens Groworks Corp (OTCMKTS:VGWCF) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.93, 66,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 272,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02.

Valens Groworks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VGWCF)

Valens Groworks Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the scientific research of phytopharmaceutical material primarily producing cannabis and cannabis related products. It is also involved in the analytical laboratory testing of cannabis. The company has a collaborative research partnership with UBC Okanagan and Thompson Rivers University.

