VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.80. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,396 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $104.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, Director Alfred John Jr. Knapp acquired 20,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 428,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,202.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,623 shares of company stock worth $83,507. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 186,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 403,732 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,257,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

