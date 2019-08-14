V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 319 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 321,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,612,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $61.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.24.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

