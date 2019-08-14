Uwem Ukpong Sells 16,686 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Stock

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. 256,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.52.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

BHGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18,704.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

