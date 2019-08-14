USDQ (USDQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $139,609.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One USDQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00009867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and $139,609.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00362040 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000103 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007135 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,508,623 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

