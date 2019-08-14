Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given a $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $36.00 target price on Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an underperform rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Unum Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.09.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 68.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.