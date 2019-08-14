Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.59

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.59 and last traded at $93.79, with a volume of 99966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4,269.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,934,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,016,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

