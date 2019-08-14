Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Short Interest Update

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,216,200 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 2,468,200 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 650,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $7.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.34. The company had a trading volume of 48,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,501. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $218.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.46.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $2,465,552.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,106,393.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,255,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,801 shares of company stock worth $34,646,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Universal Display by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 94.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 0.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 79.4% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

