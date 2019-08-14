Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 460,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $140,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James A. Huffman sold 1,745 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $105,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,107 shares of company stock worth $352,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 68.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Universal by 2.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NYSE:UVV traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. 824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,856. Universal has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $671.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.