United Asset Strategies Inc. Makes New $562,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,493 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,665. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

