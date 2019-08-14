United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,709,000 after acquiring an additional 311,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,178,000 after acquiring an additional 364,719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $373,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 543.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.90. 19,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.73%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $5,484,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,914,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

