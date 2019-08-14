United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in 3M by 20,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,577 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,584,000 after purchasing an additional 353,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in 3M by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 479,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.21. The stock had a trading volume of 892,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,484. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $158.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In related news, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

