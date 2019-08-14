Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UL. HSBC began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 841,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,240. Unilever has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 225.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

