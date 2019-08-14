UMB Bank N A MO Sells 491 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 288.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 146,538 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 108,840 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $8,477,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 211.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,639 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 277.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,619 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 63,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $6,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.14. 5,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,068. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.29. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $106.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.38 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Tessia Park sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $28,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

