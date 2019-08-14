UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 600 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 628.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. 18,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,086. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MGP Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGPI. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

