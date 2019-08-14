Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given a $83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has been given a $83.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

TSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

TSN stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,455. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,366 shares of company stock worth $9,507,729. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

