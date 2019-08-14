Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given a $83.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has been given a $83.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.
TSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.
TSN stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,455. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.24. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $996,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,366 shares of company stock worth $9,507,729. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,434,000 after acquiring an additional 278,988 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.