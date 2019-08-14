Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 268.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 172,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 48,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,471,000 after buying an additional 34,294 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 417.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.63. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $68.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 57.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

