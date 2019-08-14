Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Tutor Perini’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $665,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.7% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 227,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

