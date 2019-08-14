Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.60

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and traded as high as $51.80. Tungsten shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 63,796 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 million and a PE ratio of -17.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.60.

About Tungsten (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tungsten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungsten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.