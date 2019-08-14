TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.20. 13,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,224. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51.

