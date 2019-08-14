TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17,741.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,087,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,101 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,421,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 640,120 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,519,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,849,000 after purchasing an additional 581,108 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,085,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,673,000 after purchasing an additional 517,926 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,427,000 after purchasing an additional 342,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.05 on Wednesday, reaching $184.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,988. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $205.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

