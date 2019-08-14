TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 513.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.23. The company had a trading volume of 508,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $178.47. The company has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.