TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 140 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.49. The stock had a trading volume of 207,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.78.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.