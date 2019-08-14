Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Update

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 608,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 529,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

In other Trinseo news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $193,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 45.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 488,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after buying an additional 153,136 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $447,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSE traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,212. Trinseo has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.76.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinseo will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

