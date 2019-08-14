Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) received a $38.00 price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSE. Goldman Sachs Group cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trinseo from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of TSE traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,070. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.02.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,941.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $193,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at $610,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 124.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after purchasing an additional 663,792 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,054,000 after purchasing an additional 409,062 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,898,000 after purchasing an additional 118,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 175.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 100,142 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

