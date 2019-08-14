Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) PT Set at $50.00 by Needham & Company LLC

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) received a $50.00 target price from Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tricida in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.08. 116,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. Tricida has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Tricida will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, Director Robert J. Alpern sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $71,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,126 shares of company stock worth $3,218,846. Company insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tricida by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $2,546,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tricida by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

