Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.63

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.63 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 1340595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tribune presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.41.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.33 million. Tribune had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tribune will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Tribune’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune during the second quarter worth about $249,000.

About Tribune (NYSE:TRCO)

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

