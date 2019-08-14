Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.48.

TV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.30 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.21 on Friday. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of $170.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

