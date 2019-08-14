Travala Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Travala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Travala has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Travala has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $456.38 or 0.04490068 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048339 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000243 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000921 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Travala Token Profile

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. It launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

